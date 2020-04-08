Local restaurant owners and chefs share their recipes

Healthy Bowls Salad
Chef Victor Gallegos at the Hazellewood Grill and Tap Room in Excelsior suggests this salad as an easy meal to prepare at home. The best part of this dish is that you can eat it just as a salad with no protein or with no dressing, he said. The recipe is versatile. “Any dressing can go with that salad,” he said. If you prefer French dressing over a lemony flavored one, use that.
Yield: 1 serving
Ingredients:
- 5-6 ounces chicken, salmon or steamed vegetables
- 3 ounces starch of choice, such as quinoa or brown rice
- 1 1/2 fluid ounces fruit flavored dressing
- 1 1/2 ounces garnish vegetables such as fresh herbs
- 1 tablespoon lemon dressing
- 6-7 stems of pea tendrils
- 1/2 ounce spring mix
- 1/2 ounce baby kale
- 5 halved grape tomatoes
- 5 pieces of diced cucumbers
- 1/2 ounce pumpkin seeds
- 1/2 ounce edamame
Instructions:
1. Grill the chicken or salmon. If making the recipe with vegetables only, steam vegetables.
2. Prepare the quinoa or brown rice.
3. While the protein and starch are being prepared, place spring mix, baby kale and pea tendrils in a bowl.
4. Fluff up pea tendrils on top and some of the colored leaves. Top with tomatoes, cucumbers, edamame and pumpkin seeds.
5. Add the starch and protein into the salad bowl.
6. Drizzle the vegetables with the lemon dressing. Serve the fruit dressing on the side.
Hazellewood Grill and Tap Room has a limited menu available for curbside pick-up, take out and delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8p.m. Call 952-401-0066 to order.
Red Sauce
For Eli Wollenzien, executive chef and owner of Red Sauce Rebellion in Excelsior, red sauce is a food that fits into the wheelhouse of family and being together, he said, adding that people have memories of making this with their parents or maybe their grandparents.
This red sauce will last. So, freeze what you don’t use to make future meals. Just about anyone can make it, kids can help out too, Wollenzien said.
Plus “it makes the house smell wonderful,” he said.
Yield: 1 gallon
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- 2 1/2 cups diced onion
- 1/2 cup minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
- 1/2 cup dry oregano
- 1/2 tablespoon red pepper flakes
- 1 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2/3 cup red wine
- 3 28-ounce cans canned whole plum tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
1. Reduce the balsamic vinegar. In a sauce pan, bring the vinegar to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce to a low heat and simmer until its about 2/3 cup. Set aside.
2. Place olive oil and diced onions in a large pot. Cook over low-medium heat until the onions begin to soften. Stir as needed.
3. Add the garlic and continue to stir until the garlic browns.
4. Add the ginger, rosemary, thyme, oregano and red pepper flakes. Cook for 1-2 minutes while stirring.
5. Add the balsamic reduction, red wine and canned tomatoes. Stir together and bring to a simmer.
6. Simmer on very low heat for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours until the sauce is thick, dark red and the tomatoes have fallen apart.
7. Season with salt and pepper.
Red Sauce Rebellion has a limited menu, which is combined with Coalition, available for curbside pick-up and delivery 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Order online at redsaucerebellion.com or call 952-234-4646.
Paleo chocolate chip cookies
Rachel Amundson, co-owner of Nautical Bowls in Minnetonka values a healthy diet for her guests at Nautical Bowls and for herself and her family at home. Her favorite dessert to make is paleo chocolate chip cookies because the cookies are healthy and fun to enjoy, she said, adding “especially when you’re pregnant and want chocolate 24/7.” A Nauti Bowl from the shop is another healthy dessert alternative, Amundson said.
Yield: about 15 cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups of almond flour
- 1 egg or egg substitute
- 6 tablespoons of coconut oil
- 6 tablespoons of almond butter
- 4 tablespoons of maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon of sea salt
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
- 2-3 teaspoons of vanilla
- 1 tablespoon of flax seed
- 1/3 cup steel cut oats
- As many dark chocolate chips as your heart desires
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Mix all the ingredients together.
3. Form into even sized balls.
4. Bake for 9-11 minutes.
Nautical Bowls is offering its menu available for curbside pick-up 9 a.m. to 7p.m. every day. Order online at nauticalbowls.com.
