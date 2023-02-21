Local members of the Minnesota House including District 43A Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope), District 46B Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins), and District 43B Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) helped introduce HF Bill 174 last month, which is a bill that would develop a model for comprehensive sex education throughout Minnesota.
According to a news release from the Minnesota Youth Activist Alliance, Minnesota currently does not require sex education to be medically accurate.
“Comprehensive sex ed is important to me as a student,” said Cam Beyah, a lead organizer of the Minnesota Youth Activist Alliance. “It creates a comfortable space around our bodies as we grow, provides information about how to protect our health and plan our futures, and most importantly provides a clear sense of consent for impressionable people. Comprehensive sex ed brings an element of equality into the sexual education classroom that students want and need.”
The passage of HF Bill 174 would ensure that Minnesota students receive sexual health education that is age-appropriate, medically accurate, shame-free, culturally responsive, LGBTQ inclusive, focused on consent, and highlights healthy v.s. unhealthy relationships, according to the release.
“It’s exciting to see our legislators taking big steps toward comprehensive sex ed,” said Deana Ayers, another lead organizer of the Minnesota Youth Activist Alliance. “When health education reflects the identities of queer and trans young people and includes information about our experiences, it makes a huge difference. Young people across the state will benefit so much from sex education that is inclusive of LGBTQ+ identities and focuses on the importance of healthy relationships.”
