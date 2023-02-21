Local members of the Minnesota House including District 43A Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope), District 46B Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins), and District 43B Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) helped introduce HF Bill 174 last month, which is a bill that would develop a model for comprehensive sex education throughout Minnesota.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Youth Activist Alliance, Minnesota currently does not require sex education to be medically accurate.

