Irish Dancing Magazine announced the winners of its 2021 global talent search, “Go Irish Dance,” and two dancers from the Twin Cities area, Brenda Gant and Sienna Rhoads, were selected as finalists in their level and age bracket.
Gant and Rhoads train with Corey Hudson, owner and creative director of Hudson Irish Dance Academy in Wayzata. Learn more at hudsonirishdance.com.
Each competitor submitted a traditional dance and a self-choreographed “TikTok” style dance. The competition was judged by some of the biggest names in Irish Dance including famous show stars and social media influencers.
“Brenda and Sienna caught the judge’s eye, and it is a wonderful achievement having placed in this talent competition which drew brilliant dancers from all over the world,” said Denise Keane, publisher of the magazine.
