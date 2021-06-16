Three local students recently earned $1,000 scholarships from the Chanhassen Lions Club.
The club awarded the annual scholarships to Minnetonka High School graduate Scott Streff and Chanhassen High School graduates Zoe Erpelding and Daisy Lang based on their demonstrated willingness to serve their community, school and fellow students and their desire to serve in the future.
Applicants were evaluated on volunteer service to their community, school and leadership qualities exhibited during their high school careers, and academic excellence and participation in both school and extracurricular activities.
All three recipients will continue their education at universities in the fall. Streff will attend the Virginia Military Institute, Erpelding will attend Gonzaga University and Lang will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
