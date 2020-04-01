The leaders of local faith communities are getting creative with how they are reaching out to their members amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At Wayzata Community Church, March 29 marked the third Sunday since Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency that limited gatherings and canceled most events. Since then, social distancing guidelines from the state have only become stricter, which means leaders of faith communities are telling their members to stay home to help prevent further spread of the virus.
“The whole reality of church is it’s about connected community, so we have had to figure out at a very rapid rate how to create those connections digitally for our congregation,” said the Rev. Rustin Comer, minister of faith formation for Wayzata Community Church, which has around 3,000 members and would typically have an average in-person attendance of about 1,200 people at four Sunday services.
One option was to live-stream services, which the church had already been doing and is what many other faith groups have decided to do.
But Comer said he and other leaders in the church decided to produce prerecorded worship experiences ready for online viewing on Sundays or any other time people would like to watch.
“We’re shooting on a green screen. We’re literally producing a 30-minute show every week right now. … All three clergy are in every service. It’s from waist to head high and it’s super up-close and personal like we’re in your living room,” Comer said, adding that more than 30 music performances were also prerecorded to be used with the online services.
Also available on the church’s website (wayzatacommunitychurch.org) are podcasts, bulletins and a link to the church’s YouTube page.
When it comes to reaching out to members individually, the church has set up “Calling to Care,” which involves 40 church leaders and staff members making around 1,500 phone calls to check in with members of the church.
The church is also continuing to reach out to members who are shut-in by sending mailers that guide seniors through how to connect online and find the services.
“We’ve had a lot of them calling the church and asking us to do walk-throughs,” Comer said, adding that he had recently led a Bible study via the Zoom video conferencing app. “It’s actually gone pretty well.”
The reverend said he estimates the church is hosting around 60 online Zoom gatherings every week throughout the church’s various groups, boards and committees.
Parables, the church’s special-needs friendly worship service, has also continued online by streaming live on Sundays through Facebook.
As people continue to adjust to life during a pandemic, Comer said he encourages members to find safe ways to connect. The advice falls in line with what the reverend said has been a mantra among church leaders as of late.
“We’re practicing physical distancing, not social distancing,” he said. “We want to be spiritually and socially closer while we have to be physically apart.”
Northwest Islamic Community Center
The Northwest Islamic Community Center in Plymouth, which draws members from across the Twin Cities, has closed its worship site until further notice and has also chosen to connect virtually instead.
Two weeks before the governor announced the guidelines to restrict gatherings to no more than 10 persons, board members of the center were already in discussion with the Minnesota Muslim Leaders Coalition to determine the best practice for the safety of its members, according to Sadia Tarannum, board chair. Therefore, they were fully prepared to suspend congregational prayers, in which members stand shoulder to shoulder on the carpet in the prayer room.
Congregational prayers and other programs were suspended the same day and the building was cleaned and disinfected a few days later and the building is closed.
Currently, Saifullah Mohammed, the resident scholar, is available for counseling and appointments by emails and phone calls instead of having office hours.
The decision will also likely affect Ramadan festivities, including daily iftar, which are sunset dinners hosted at the center during the 30 days, Tarannum said.
Typically, iftar draws 300 people to the mosque for both the daily community dinner and longer congregational prayer.
The board may decide to do a shorter prayer and cancel the dinner, according to Tarannum.
“This is a time for renewing our faith, too,” Tarannum said. While it may seem gloomy and bleak with the COVID-19 concerns, “it’s a time to reconnect back to our faith and put things into perspective.”
She recommends reflecting on and having gratitude for what’s most important in our lives, such as family and basic essentials.
To stay in touch during this time of isolation, the center offers ways to connect via Facebook and WhatsApp Messenger, offering texting and video calling, as well as through social groups to provide that “community feeling,” Tarannum said.
“It’s tough, but we will get through this, and we have to get through this as a community,” she said.
