Loaves and Fishes officials have announced the organization’s locations will continue to serve free community meals to go in a drive-up capacity.
“For nearly 40 years, Loaves & Fishes has gone where the hunger is. Today, we are the largest free restaurant in Minnesota and the COVID-19 outbreak will not stop our mission to provide fresh, healthy meals to Minnesotans in need,” said Cathy Maes, executive director.
Loaves and Fishes staff members are closely monitoring the threat and are adjusting as needed to continue to provide nutritious food to those who need it.
“We have invested heavily in to-go containers and will continue to provide high-level and healthy meals to anyone in need,” Maes said, adding that Loaves and Fishes will work with caterers for meals as well as an event company with trucks and logistics.
The meal locations and schedule include:
• Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 12235 Old Rockford Road, Plymouth, serves a community meal 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday. The weekly menu is available through recorded message by calling 763-559-2775.
• Plymouth Covenant, 4300 Vicksburg Lane, North, Plymouth, serves 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.
• St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph campus, 1310 Mainstreet, Hopkins, serves 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.
For daily updates or more information, call 612-377-9810 or visit loavesandfishesmn.org.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller
