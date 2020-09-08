The City of Hopkins has established a Small Business Emergency Assistance Loan program to provide forgivable, no-interest loans of up to $5,000 to assist eligible small businesses in Hopkins impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The purpose of the program is to provide working capital to assist local small businesses in sustaining operations, preserving employment and preventing business closure in order to promote long-term economic vitality in the community.
“Small business are the heart of the Hopkins community,” said Kersten Elverum, city director of planning and development. “We are pleased to be able to play a small part in assisting these businesses through this challenging time.”
The program has a total of $100,000 available. Funding for the program is made possible by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Find more information and apply online at hopkinsmn.com/SBEAL. The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
