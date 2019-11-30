Knollwood Christian Church will sponsor this year’s live nativity presentation 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, at 3639 Quebec Ave. S., St. Louis Park. The location is four blocks east of Knollwood Mall. To best experience this event in historical sequence, attendees are asked to start at the east end of the service road and travel west.

The portrayal will include six stations with actors from the church portraying the birth of Jesus Christ. The portrayal will include several live animals, including a camel, sheep, donkey and a cow.

Attendees are invited to come inside for treats and hot apple cider in the lower level of the church. There will be several fun activities for the whole family.

The event is free and attendees are asked to bring food or monetary donations for STEP.

For more information, call the church office at 952-938-1121 or visit knollwoodcc.org.

