Knollwood Christian Church will sponsor this year’s live nativity presentation 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, at 3639 Quebec Ave. S., St. Louis Park. The location is four blocks east of Knollwood Mall. To best experience this event in historical sequence, attendees are asked to start at the east end of the service road and travel west.
The portrayal will include six stations with actors from the church portraying the birth of Jesus Christ. The portrayal will include several live animals, including a camel, sheep, donkey and a cow.
Attendees are invited to come inside for treats and hot apple cider in the lower level of the church. There will be several fun activities for the whole family.
The event is free and attendees are asked to bring food or monetary donations for STEP.
For more information, call the church office at 952-938-1121 or visit knollwoodcc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.