Grammy Award winner Gary Clark Jr. is one of the headliners for Live and the Hilde: Party in the Park. He is scheduled to perform July 29. Country Music Association winner Kelsea Ballerini will headline July 30.
Tickets are now on sale for Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park, a two-day music festival scheduled for July 29-30 at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Boulevard in Plymouth.
Sue McLean & Associates have also announced the artist lineup, which includes Grammy Award winner Gary Clark Jr. and Country Music Association award winner Kelsea Ballerini.
The lineup for July 29 includes Clark Jr., Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo and Kiss the Tiger.
The lineup for July 30 includes Ballerini, The Band Perry, Brittney Spencer and a local opener yet to be announced.
VIP and general admission tickets for the festival are on sale at suemclean.com/hilde or etix.com. Two-day tickets and single-day tickets will be available.
Please note that as Centers for Disease Control and the State of Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines continue to shift and evolve, SMA and the City of Plymouth will update Live at the Hilde’s COVID protocols closer to the event.
Follow @liveatthehilde and @suemcleanmusic on Instagram for updates.
