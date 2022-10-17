There will be a celebration of the Ukrainian people and a fundraiser benefiting Linda J. Sherman Foundation’s work for Ukrainian medical facilities and war victims at 12 p.m. on Oct. 22 in multiple locations, with one occurring in the Hopkins Pavilion.

Entertainment will be provided by Strikepoint, a professional handbell ensemble based in Duluth; and Fr. Łukasz Lesniak, a Catholic priest in Lviv whose riveting rap performances have captured the pain, hope, and resilience of the Ukrainian people. Performances by Strikepoint and Lesniak that will be broadcast on large screens at all venues.

