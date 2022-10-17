There will be a celebration of the Ukrainian people and a fundraiser benefiting Linda J. Sherman Foundation’s work for Ukrainian medical facilities and war victims at 12 p.m. on Oct. 22 in multiple locations, with one occurring in the Hopkins Pavilion.
Entertainment will be provided by Strikepoint, a professional handbell ensemble based in Duluth; and Fr. Łukasz Lesniak, a Catholic priest in Lviv whose riveting rap performances have captured the pain, hope, and resilience of the Ukrainian people. Performances by Strikepoint and Lesniak that will be broadcast on large screens at all venues.
Other locations include Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Duluth, St. John’s Methodist Church in Lviv, Ukraine and Barkers Island Inn in Superior.
How to donate:
• Make an offering online at the Linda J. Sherman Foundation website
• In-person during the event
• Silent auctions
• Donations at regular church services
The event is sponsored by JAMAR/APi Group.
The mission of the Linda J. Sherman Foundation is to provide funding and needed services for hospice, palliative care, mental health, and other related facilities in Ukraine. Initial funding and support will focus on the Second Medical Union in Lviv, Ukraine, and will expand to medical facilities in front-line areas.
