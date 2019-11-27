The St. Louis Park Historical Society is celebrating the 50th anniversary of placing the Historic Milwaukee Road Depot on the National Register of Historic Places with a St. Louis Park history book launch and the fifth annual ceremonial holiday lightning of The Depot 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the depot, 6210 W. 37th St. in St. Louis Park.
The St. Louis Park Ambassadors will help serve hot chocolate and lead the countdown to turn on the lights for the season. There is no cost to attend.
The depot of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad (also known as the Milwaukee Road) was built in 1887 and was originally located south of the tracks at 36th Street and Alabama Avenue. It served as a passenger depot until 1955, when the railroad discontinued passenger service. In 1968, the railroad discontinued use of the depot and planned to tear it down. Local resident Marie Hartmann headed a “Save the Depot” committee that led to the placement of the building on the National Register of Historic Places Nov. 25, 1969. The city of St. Louis Park helped to move the depot to its current spot in Jorvig Park in August 1970. This was also the beginnings of the St. Louis Park Historical Society, which has used the depot as its home ever since. More information about the depot can be found at slphistory.org.
The historical society has also announced the publication of its new 64-page booklet covering the history of the city. Written by Bill Beyer, it covers the city’s history pre-settlement to modern times through a variety of topical areas, such as geography, schools and railroads. The book will be available for pre-order at the depot event.
The historical society is a nonprofit that is funded through individual and business memberships and donations. Membership is $25 for individuals and $35 for families. Membership information can be found at slphistory.org/donate.
