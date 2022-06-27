Due to a shortage of certified lifeguards, there are significant changes to the lifeguard schedule.

• No lifeguards at Robinsons Bay, Sandy or the Main beach June 24-30.

• There will be lifeguard service at Robinsons Bay, Sandy and the Main beach July 1-4.

• Lifeguard service at Deephaven Main Beach will continue Tuesday through Sunday, July 5 to Aug. 14. (No lifeguard on Mondays)

• There will be no lifeguards at Robinsons Bay and Sandy Beach after July 4.

Please watch children carefully and swim at your own risk when there is not a lifeguard present.

