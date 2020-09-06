Life Time is launching Distance Learning Support Camps for children aged 5-12. The camps are designed to help families’ bridge gaps in their child’s school calendar and keep kids connected this fall in a safe, clean environment.
Children enrolled in the camps will be placed into small groups according to current guidelines from state and local governments. Parents can choose full or partial days of care to build a schedule that meets their needs. Students will receive school-work assistance using their devices from home during the camp, plus active lesson plans, including activities that children may be missing from their normal school day such as youth fitness, arts and crafts, STEAM activities and music. Kids will have the ability to connect with others while following structured lesson plans.
“Parents need help right now as they work to figure out how to best support their kids during this crazy time – and that’s what Life Time Kids is here to do through our Distance Learning Support Camps – just as we do with our summer and school break camps,” said Alicia Kockler, vice president of Life Time Kids.
Safety precautions include twice-daily temperature checks and mask requirements for all children and counselors. Children will also be socially distanced while doing activities and school work.
For more information and to sign up on the program wait list, visit my.lifetime.life/lp/distance-learning-camp.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.