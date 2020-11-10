To the Editor:

As usual during election cycles, my wife and I placed yard signs for national and state DFL candidates. Some believe these signs do no good, are annoying and end up in the landfill. Landfill - unfortunately yes - but yard signs may well make some difference. This year we added a Black Lives Matter sign. It was promptly removed and thrown in the ditch across the street. Put up again it was taken again, torn in half and tossed in the ditch. We then repositioned the torn pieces in our yard and purchased five more Black Lives Matter signs - one for our yard and others for neighbors who requested them (one had theirs removed much as ours had been). A few days later, a lovely “thank you” note appeared in our newspaper box. The anonymous writer expressed thanks for our posting the Black Lives Matter sign/s stating: “As a Person of Color in the neighborhood, your sign meant a lot to me.” We were very touched by this note.

Post election we learned that a regular walker in the neighborhood who knows us took a photo of our yard signs and used it to identify candidates she chose to vote for! She had one problem: What to do with the “Wellstone” sign we always put in our front window on election days?

Postscript: Now someone has put another Black Lives Matter sign in my yard.

Gerald Kegler

Plymouth

