To the Editor:
Recently, we were told [in a letter to the editor] that the City of Plymouth and its residents are living in 1821, because there is only one woman on the City Council. In order to stir up outrage, we are told we are behind the times. But the author omits that the past two mayors of Plymouth have been women. And our state and federal senators and representatives are women. But according to the letter writer, it is just not fair.
Are women denied the opportunity to run for any elected official in this city, state or country. Or denied the ability to own a business, teach, practice law, become a first responder?
If they were, I would be the first to stand up and show up to support them. But they are not.
The terms equity and equality are thrown around more and more these days. But what is equity and equality? Is it the same percentage of sexes, races, political party members on a board or council.
No, it is the ability of everyone to pursue their dreams and ideals. And America gives everyone that chance. Some start from a more disadvantage background but achieve great things. Others come from extreme privilege and don’t accomplish anything. Some exploit the wealth of their parents to get into politics. Others start door to door with no financial support.
Life is made of many choices. And if we start taking away choices and forcing every board, committee, church, school to have exactly the right quota of one classification or another, we begin to look like the countries we point to as evil.
All I ask, is that all Americans start thinking like Americans. Be supportive and don’t go along with those that would polarize us. If you are a woman and feel the calling to run for election, go for it! But don’t believe the debilitating message you can’t achieve. Because you can and have and will.
Robert Moreland
Plymouth
