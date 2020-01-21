To the Editor:
I strongly disagree with one statement in the APG Editorial Board article on the presidential primary.
In the 11th paragraph, it states: “It may well be that at times Democrats vote on Republican ballots or vice versa, but if a voter feels more strongly about stopping the other party from nominating someone than they do about choosing their own party candidate, they should be free to do so.” It goes on to say that “meddling by opposition parties has been minimal in the past.”
That statement assumes that there are competitive races in both major parties but that certainly is not true when there is only one candidate on the Republican ballot and 15 on the Democratic one. Is there even one member of the Editorial Board who currently believes that Donald Trump will not win the Republican presidential primary in Minnesota? Is a Republican who decides to “meddle” in the presidential primary by requesting a Democratic ballot (in order to vote for the Democrat he believe would be easiest for the Republican to defeat), really “risking” that Donald Trump may not be on the Republican ballot without his primary vote?
The purpose of a presidential primary is for those who identify with each of the four parties on the ballot, to determine the candidate they wish to represent their party. Someone who identifies and supports one party, may not want their name to appear on a list that reveals that they used their vote to “meddle;” that is easy to understand. I am not concerned about my “privacy,” however, and I am proud to publicly state that I would be delighted to have a sign in my yard for any of the 15 Democratic candidates whose names will be on that primary ballot. I am grateful that such intelligent, ethical and empathic people are willing to put themselves forward as candidates for the most difficult job in the world … and ... I do not care who knows it!
Carole Rydberg
Plymouth
