To the Editor:
I was thrilled to see that Audrey Britton is running a write-in campaign for Three Rivers Parks Commissioner District 1. Audrey is a 20-year Plymouth resident who raised a family here while working full time. In addition, she is a lifelong volunteer in our parks and elsewhere, and her passion for public service is obvious. She has volunteered as a sit-ski instructor for the disabled. She has taken leadership roles in organizations that focus on meeting the needs of children. She has a history of being involved with local environmental groups. These are just a few of the experiences she has that would make her an excellent park commissioner.
As a voter, I am tired of being asked to vote for candidates who are running unopposed. This happens far too often, and I do not think this leads to the selection of the best people for office. In this case, Audrey is by far the best candidate for the parks position. The person who currently holds this office has never been elected by the people for this position. Instead, she was appointed when the position was vacated. The process of appointment, rather than electing candidates, opens the system up to biases and cronyism.
To learn more about Audrey’s lifelong parks journey, parks priorities, professional and volunteer qualifications, visit: facebook.com/AudreyBrittonForParks.
Please join me in writing in “Audrey Britton” (and filling in the empty circle near her name) on your ballots and tell others to do the same.
Three Rivers Parks, District 1 includes Plymouth and Wayzata as well as Corcoran, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Mound, Orono, Rockford, Rogers, Spring Park and St. Bonifacius.
Kristen Kling
Plymouth
