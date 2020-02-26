To the Editor:
Dart Avenue, one block west of Wooddale Avenue, is a quiet street in St. Louis Park’s Browndale Neighborhood. Dart is one block long and accessible only by 44th Street, the street intersecting Wooddale that starts a 2.5 block segment of the city’s “Connect the Park” plan that the city is eying for dramatic, harmful changes – changes discussed in prior letters to this newspaper.
The city’s plan is available at stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/engineering/construction-projects/southeast-bikeway-improvements. I urge everyone who drives in the Browndale Neighborhood to learn about what the city may do to beautiful Wooddale Avenue from 44th Street north to 42 ½ Street.
I drive on Wooddale daily and routinely see cars going over the speed limit and rolling through stop signs. Am I concerned that Wooddale will become more dangerous because a bike-only lane and parking bays create the perception of a wider (not narrower) street, which I believe will result in drivers going faster? Yes.
Am I concerned about the approximately $200,000 cost for this plan? A plan that impacts a mere 2.5 blocks? Yes.
Am I concerned that the plan includes cutting down mature trees and pouring in concrete and/or asphalt in place of the trees, which will change the historical, beautiful Wooddale canopy? Of course.
On Feb. 18, the St. Louis Park City Council heard lots of concern about the proposed plan, some suggested alternatives and Browndale Neighborhood residents stating they want to work with the city on a solution that is safe for all, saves the trees and considers the concerns of Browndale residents.
Thank you to council members Larry Kraft, Nadia Mohamed and Rachel Harris, who have met with Browndale residents. We invite Mayor Jake Spano and other council members to meet with us, too.
The city is tentatively planning on voting on the Wooddale segment changes Monday, March 2. If you are concerned about the plan, please write and call your council member now. See the city’s website for the city engineers, who also need to hear from you. Lastly, sign up for emails from Wooddale/Browndale Citizens United for Safe Streets at SaveOurNeighborhoodSLP@gmail.com.
Stephanie Schwartz
St. Louis Park
