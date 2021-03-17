To the Editor:
I write this on International Women’s Day, an hour after asking Minnesota state legislators to amend the state’s constitution with this simple statement, “Equality under the law shall not be abridged or denied on account of sex.” Sometimes it is difficult to believe we live in 2021 and not 1821.
Like our state, our city is also behind the times. Of Plymouth’s seven City Council members, only one is a woman. In recent history, the council made three appointments to the council (rather than wait for elections). The first two appointments were both men despite there being highly qualified female applicants.
Of our 13 Plymouth Charter commissioners, only one or two are women.
Plymouth’s commissions and committees reflect a similar underrepresentation. Parks and Rec members are all or almost all women. However, out of seven members, the Planning Commission has only one woman and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority has only two women. It appears the more powerful the committee or commission, the fewer the women serving on them.
If you are a woman, run for office, apply to be on city commissions and committees, bring your voice to city council meetings and to publications like this one. Join Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion, a citizen’s group for underrepresented communities in Plymouth and their allies; you may learn of opportunities to be involved, find encouragement and meet other engaged women. Go to facebook groups plymouthdei or email plymouthdei@gmail.com
If you are a man, join in all these efforts as an ally. Ben Franklin said, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”
Audrey Britton
Plymouth
Britton is the chair of Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion, a grassroots group in Plymouth.
