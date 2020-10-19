To the Editor:
I am writing to address confusion and misinformation regarding a request before the Plymouth City Council and Planning Commission to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to permit a housing development on the former Hollydale golf course. That private property has been sold and the developer is now requesting the plan amendment to allow housing.
I support the city’s comprehensive plan and take very seriously any proposed change to it. However, Plymouth’s ordinances allow requests to change land-use designations.
It is both inappropriate and unethical for any elected official to prejudge a developer’s request prior a fair hearing and due process. This does not mean anyone is hiding anything; it means we are obligated to consider the proposal carefully and respectfully.
We are equally obligated and committed to provide the same careful, respectful, fair hearing and due process to Plymouth citizens. In August, I had hoped to aid public input by placing the purchase of Hollydale on the November ballot, but the council majority did not support that action.
The Hollydale proposed development application review schedule is below. I encourage your participation and am absolutely committed to carefully considering everything I hear.
The Planning Commission will conduct their public hearing at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Their report and recommendations, including the information from the public hearing, will be sent to the city council. The council is expected to consider and vote on the application at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Please visit the city website, plymouthmn.gov, for details on how to participate in these meetings.
Jim Willis
Plymouth
Willis is an at-large member of the Plymouth City Council and is seeking re-election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.