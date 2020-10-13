To the Editor:

In February 1982, Plymouth approved its first Parks, Trails, and Open Space Comprehensive Plan. At that time, Jim Willis was Plymouth’s city manager. He was a strong advocate and leading voice for developing a great park, trails and open space system for Plymouth. He helped design a financial plan to pay for new parks that did not burden existing residents.

Over the past 40 years, no one has been a more avid supporter of Plymouth’s parks and open spaces than Jim Willis. It is because of that long-term thinking and long-range planning that we have the award-winning parks system Plymouth residents enjoy today.

Vote for Jim Willis to represent us as City Council member at-large.

Eric Blank

Plymouth

Eric Blank is a retired Plymouth Parks Director.

