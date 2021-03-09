To the Editor:
This month, 30 years ago, the largest inland oil spill in US history occurred in Minnesota, when 1.7 million gallons of crude oil poured from a pipeline onto the frozen Prairie River.
That pipeline was built by Lakehead Pipeline Company which then changed its name to Enbridge Energy, and the name of the pipeline was Line 3.
Today, on the anniversary of that pipeline disaster, I heard an Enbridge radio extolling the virtues of the new Line 3 pipeline being built across the Mississippi River and tribal lands.
Our nation is committed to reaching zero carbon emissions by 2030, which will require not using petroleum such as that pumped through this pipeline. The State of Minnesota has or is developing similar goals. That will make oil (and methane gas) pipelines obsolete. The original Enbridge pipeline, the one that spilled and is still in use, was built 53 years ago, and the new Enbridge Line 3 is expected to last for decades. Building infrastructure to support an energy source that we will not be using sooner than later is either an act of madness, or an act of defiance by an industry that fully expects our national effort to stop fossil fuel use to fail.
I call on our federal elected officials, including Rep. Dean Phillips and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, to join with the rest of the Minnesota Congressional delegation to ask President Biden to use his executive powers to stop the construction of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline.
We need to build a clean energy infrastructure, and in so doing, create well-paying and secure jobs for our workers and protect our environment. Minnesota produces no fossil fuels, though a great deal of dirty oil passes through our state on rail or via pipelines. But we do have excellent solar and wind resources. In the future, we will use mainly energy we produce locally, and I suspect that will enhance and improve our state’s economy enormously. Why are we allowing the construction of a potentially disastrous project that has no medium- or long-term purpose?
Greg Laden
Plymouth
