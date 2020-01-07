To the Editor:
I woke up to the sound of chainsaws yet another morning of this Christmas week. I still hear them. The city is cutting down many mature trees on my street, because at some point in the future, they might get sick. Even though Rainbow Tree Care says right on its website “You can protect your ash tree for 20 years for less than the cost to remove and replace it,” the city has chosen to remove the trees.
I have walked around my neighborhood for 30 years, and I am sad to say, there are far fewer mature trees than when I arrived. With the exception of a tiny park and a handful of houses, where mature trees have been cut down, nothing has been replanted. Is this why it is more cost effective to remove the trees – because they are not being replaced? I like sky, but I’d rather see it through the trees.
By this point, we should know that as the trees leave, so do the birds, the squirrels and a myriad of other life; heat levels rise; oxygen levels fall; and my street becomes a more barren place. When we cut down an 80-year-old tree, we should remember that we can never see its like in our lifetime, and we should replace it immediately so that our children’s children will have a tree to behold.
Jane Ball
Minnetonka
