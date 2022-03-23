Last week’s article on Plymouth City Councilmember Jim Prom’s use of a racial slur omits some important details that Plymouth residents deserve to know.
At an earlier council meeting, for what may be the first time in Plymouth’s history, the mayor welcomed a council member (Jim Prom) to use the public’s forum for a lengthy personal diatribe. This violates numerous protocols. At the end of his speech, Prom said if people are concerned about COVID, they should wear an N95 mask and be compassionate toward people like him who are not vaccinated and do not to wear masks. However, this detail is important: most of his speech contained much more. Prom claimed that COVID was “released” in China, repeatedly used a racial slur, and spouted misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID and vaccines. (See full recorded remarks on YouTube at Plymouth DEI.)
Thirty residents attended a council meeting to address concerns with Prom’s remarks. In a shocking violation of protocol, the mayor extended the public forum for Prom to give another lengthy diatribe. Prom retorted those speaking, Plymouth residents, should have met with him personally. In other words, Prom can speak publicly about our neighbors but our neighbors should not speak publicly. Prom further admonishes those who spoke out claiming they should “love him,” while ignoring the hurt he inflicted.
To clarify, the speakers were all professional, well-reasoned and despite what Prom claims, no one called him a racist.
It is not surprising that Prom (joined by Councilmember Nick Roehl) have both broken protocol again at yet another recent council meeting to speak out against diversity, equity and inclusion in Plymouth.
This type of behavior by any elected official has no place in Plymouth, not by council members Prom and Roehl, and not aided by Mayor Jeff Wosje.
