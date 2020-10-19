To the Editor:
Merriam-Webster defines a moderate as someone “professing or characterized by political or social beliefs that are not extreme” or someone “observing reasonable limits.” Recently in state and national politics, it has been used to communicate that a candidate will be separate from the extremist gridlock afflicting us and our nation; rather, they claim they will use “common sense” and “solid values” to move us forward.
However, moderate is a subjective description. With an absolute scale it is easy to see what is extreme or reasonable. But in an environment without an absolute scale, where broad differences exist (pay inequity, health care), individuals make that determination and one person’s extreme becomes another’s reasonable. When the scale has shifted significantly in one direction over the last several decades, moderate from 50 years ago is now extreme. When the scale is rapidly changing in previously unthinkable ways (climate change), one person’s reasonable approach is in reality extremely inadequate. When an absolute scale does exist but has been ignored or used as a cudgel for centuries, perceptions of extreme or reasonable cannot be meaningfully understood without direct experience (police reform).
Dario Anselmo, as candidate for Hennepin County Commissioner in District 6, professes to be moderate. His campaign webpage and social media show otherwise. Intermingled with laudable intents listed (teenage and senior mental health for one), he promises to rein in taxes despite historically reduced taxes only having risen largely in step with inflation. He pledges to prioritize road and bridge funding while decrying salt pollution but says nothing about support for transit or active transportation. He lauds clean water and advancing clean energy but is mum on reducing vehicle miles, changing land use and agriculture. He vows to support first responders but omits any mention of addressing the issues to which they are overwhelmingly responding and (infrequently) causing. He drops unpalatable toxic bits from political messaging and posts the rest verbatim. He attacks the person, not the issue.
He seems a decent guy (he bikes!), but his one-sidedness reveals him as a conservative in hiding, not a moderate.
Luke Van Santen
Minnetonka
