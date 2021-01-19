To the Editor:

About 0.1 percent of Minnesotans have tragically died so far of COVID-19. The same percentage of people in Wisconsin have died of this disease. Neighboring North and South Dakota have experienced a significantly higher rate of death, currently at 0.17 percent.

It is quite possible that the difference is because of different policies and practices regarding mask-wearing, business closures, and other steps, as well as enforcement of these rules. This, in turn, seems to be a matter of the political party in charge in the State House. Where there are Republican governors (like in the Dakotas), there are fewer restrictions, but a higher death rate than where there are Democratic governors.

There may be other factors causing this. But, we are now seeing the Minnesota Republican Party gearing up to put up a candidate against Gov. Tim Walz in 2022. A large part of the pro-Republican rhetoric is about restrictions on individual behavior and businesses, according to a Jan. 4 article in the Star Tribune, in which Republican operative Annette Meeks is quoted to say “It’s time we get our act together because we have a very beatable governor here who will have a lot of serious issues to account for.” In the same article, GOP party chair Jennifer Carnahan prognosticates that Walz’s management of COVID-19 will be a big part of the campaign to unseat him.

It might be too early to take sides in an election that hasn’t started yet, but I think people need to stop claiming that policies that protect our families from COVID-19 are something to fight against.

Greg Laden

Plymouth

Load comments