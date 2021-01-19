To the Editor:
About 0.1 percent of Minnesotans have tragically died so far of COVID-19. The same percentage of people in Wisconsin have died of this disease. Neighboring North and South Dakota have experienced a significantly higher rate of death, currently at 0.17 percent.
It is quite possible that the difference is because of different policies and practices regarding mask-wearing, business closures, and other steps, as well as enforcement of these rules. This, in turn, seems to be a matter of the political party in charge in the State House. Where there are Republican governors (like in the Dakotas), there are fewer restrictions, but a higher death rate than where there are Democratic governors.
There may be other factors causing this. But, we are now seeing the Minnesota Republican Party gearing up to put up a candidate against Gov. Tim Walz in 2022. A large part of the pro-Republican rhetoric is about restrictions on individual behavior and businesses, according to a Jan. 4 article in the Star Tribune, in which Republican operative Annette Meeks is quoted to say “It’s time we get our act together because we have a very beatable governor here who will have a lot of serious issues to account for.” In the same article, GOP party chair Jennifer Carnahan prognosticates that Walz’s management of COVID-19 will be a big part of the campaign to unseat him.
It might be too early to take sides in an election that hasn’t started yet, but I think people need to stop claiming that policies that protect our families from COVID-19 are something to fight against.
Greg Laden
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.