To the Editor:
It was sad to read David Foster-Bolton’s diatribe against his Trump-supporting neighbors and his angst over being asked to get along with them. What do you suppose his alternative is? His objective, science-based opinion included the unscientific, subjective terms: selfish, cowards, vindictive, crazy, failed, paranoid, abandoned, delusions, doesn’t care, lies (x4), shamed, divided, etc.
When anyone tries to paint a human being as either pure good or pure evil – they are likely wrong and their zealotry is the problem. Foster-Bolton, your candidate won. Why are you still so angry, insulting and hateful, instead of happy and content?
We should all have a variety of sources of information to help us distill the truth and understand the thinking of each side. After publicly insulting half of his neighbors, Foster-Bolton should ponder why and how they tolerate him.
Martin R. Wellens
Shorewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.