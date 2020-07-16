To the Editor:
This is penned on the one-year anniversary of the July 8, 2019, St. Louis Park City Council meeting. Some city and out-of-town residents protested the non-recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag by interrupting that evening’s council meeting.
In this paper’s July 25, 2019, edition, the chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota expressed her disappointment with the City Council’s June vote to stop reciting the flag pledge. In the Aug. 8 edition, I proposed an alternative to the flag pledge that I hoped would address the concerns of both sides of the pledge issue: pledge our allegiance instead to America’s Constitution.
The wording of the new pledge would be a slight variation on the President’s Oath of Office: “I do solemnly affirm that I will execute the office of Citizen of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability as Citizen, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
I was hoping by this time to read a response in these pages from the Republican chairwoman to my proposal. I’d like her to focus especially on Article 6, Section 3, of the Constitution: in short, a whole variety of office-holders (not just the president) must pledge to support the Constitution. City police officers, for instance, begin their tours-of-duty by pledging to uphold the Constitution. Since we’re all holders of the most important office in the land – citizen of the United States – don’t we all owe a pledge of allegiance to the Constitution, too?
It’s not too late for the chairwoman to reply about what we can do once we’re able to gather in group settings again. I hope to read that she’s using her considerable influence to initiate placing a pledge to the Constitution in its rightful place of primacy.
David N. Pedersen
St. Louis Park
