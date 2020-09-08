To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Bridget Erickson for the Osseo School Board. While I served on the Wayzata School Board for nine years, I had the opportunity to see and work with Bridget as a teacher in the district. Through a number of conversations we’ve had as she explored a run for the school board, I am impressed by her knowledge, her ideas and her commitment to working with everyone to get things done for the parents and children of the district. We need people like Bridget more than ever to serve on our school boards. She will be non-partisan, and bring her experience in both the private and public school systems to ensure fairness and accountability for all. I urge everyone to vote for Bridget Erickson for Osseo Public Schools.
John Moroz
Plymouth
