To the Editor:
I invite you to join me in supporting the current Ward 1 Councilmember Alise McGregor for Plymouth City Council. Alise brings her background as a small business owner, a health care worker, a working mom and an educator to the City Council. The perspective and diversity she brings as the only woman on the council and the only woman on the ballot, as well as the diversity in her personal background, are important for Plymouth.
Since she’s been on the council, I have contacted her with concerns on development of Hollydale and Dundee, on diversity and inclusion, on transportation and on public safety. She’s always quick to respond and willing to listen. She does not support overdevelopment and wants Plymouth to retain green spaces like Hollydale. She has been very thoughtful on diversity and on intentionally making city government more representative of all perspectives in our community. She has been working very hard to fix issues with traffic and roads in our ward. And she supports needed improvements for Plymouth’s fire department and aging fire stations. Most importantly, she has demonstrated that she is a problem-solver, who is willing to listen, learn, and then advocate for her constituents.
We need Alise McGregor on the city council, representing us and working with us to make Plymouth a better place. Please vote for Alise!
Amy Walstien
Plymouth
