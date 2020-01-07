To the Editor:
The City Council can bring Plymouth into the 21st century by joining Minnesota GreenStep Cities. A November letter to the editor raised six doubtful objections:
1. “GSC requires Plymouth to spend time and money.” In fact, Steps 1 & 2 are inexpensive. Step 3 requires 10 specific actions, half of which Plymouth has completed. The three we have not started are sustainable purchasing, climate adaptation/community resilience, and a complete streets policy to improve water runoff. The program focuses on cost savings.
2. “The expenditures will not help the city.” The three actions above will improve our quality of life and/or contribute to reduced carbon emissions, which prevent increased illness, migration and excessive Minnesota rainfall.
3. “Our money is better spent on infrastructure, public safety, and economic development.” GreenStep Cities is all about safer, cheaper, and more effective infrastructure, public safety and economic development. The incorrect statement about GreenSteps depends on the beliefs that government should only act for short-term security and business growth and that climate science is wrong. The science is, in fact, simple and clear, and city leaders can make life here more pleasant, sustainable and forward-looking for all of us.
4. “Big government, unelected bureaucrats and nonprofits are trying to expand their influence.” All governments function with staff labor and the elected council of Plymouth will always retain decision-making power here.
5. “Energy decisions are best made by a free market.” There is no free market in energy in Minnesota, as the State Legislature has consistently supported and mandated the public-private partnership of regulated utilities. It is normal for state and local governments to accelerate and harness market forces to improve quality of life for citizens.
6. “Met Council and the MN Pollution Control Agency are trying to expand their influence and seek funding.” Met Council and MPCA have sought no additional funding for GreenStep Cities, which has operated with one staff person for its entire 10 years. Pollution control helps all of us, especially young and elderly people with asthma, allergies, and pulmonary conditions.
We need GreenStep in Plymouth.
Jim Crider
Plymouth
