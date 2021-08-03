To the Editor:
Receiving a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is frightening. Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s or other dementia is challenging and overwhelming. I know because my husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 56. He was at the peak of his life and his career. This diagnosis brought our world crashing down. We didn’t know where to turn for help.
Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress that would streamline the health care system to provide more comprehensive, timely access to dementia care management for people living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones. This legislation is called the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 1125/H.R. 2517). It is critically important that comprehensive dementia care be made available as it has been shown to provide better quality care while reducing costs.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are approximately 99,000 Minnesotans living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is growing rapidly. On behalf of all those living with this disease and their family and friends who provide critical care and support, please join me in asking Rep. Dean Phillips to cosponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act. If you’d like to learn more about this legislation and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, please visit alzimpact.org.
Nancy Kiskis
Minnetonka
