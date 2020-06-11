To the Editor:
Enough silence.
Behind our progressive facade, black and white children grow up in two different Minnesotas. Due to centuries of systemic racism, access to our well-funded schools and beautiful parks is not equal and police brutality continues.
Growing up white, my privilege shielded me to the extent of this divide. However, I became acutely aware when a beautiful moment of solidarity was interrupted by a tanker barreling toward protesters. Screams filled the air, and from our perspective it seemed dozens must have been killed. Panic ensued and the subsequent 20 minutes were the most frightening of my life.
By some miracle, nobody was injured.
This was my first time experiencing absolute terror. Yet, for black people in America, whether shopping, running, or relaxing at home, they’re constantly threatened by a society that continues to oppress them. While I can never fully understand the threat of racial violence, I do know this: Black Lives Matter.
For fellow white people previously content with a progressive vibe, it is time to actually act. We must stand in solidarity with the black community in the fight to dismantle systemic injustice.
First, we must listen and learn. Resources on racism, past and present, exist online. I’ve subscribed to Code Switch and also recommend “Levels of Racism: A Theoretic Framework and a Gardener’s Tale” by Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones. They’re a great place to start.
But please, don’t listen to a few podcasts and think racism is over. Next, we must amplify the voices of black leaders in our communities. For me, this is a commitment to elevating black voices in medicine, which have been excluded for far too long.
We must then educate earlier. Incorporating explicit anti-racism training into our schools. I’m immensely grateful for my education, but I graduated from Minnetonka High School relatively ignorant of persistent racism today. This is a disservice to everyone, but particularly to people of color here and across the nation.
This is a lifelong process of learning, unlearning, and taking action. In a world where the status quo actively harms black bodies, silence is deadly.
Grant Steele
Excelsior
