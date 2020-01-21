To the Editor:
I was honored to witness the immediate and effective actions of Plymouth’s Police Chief Mike Goldstein today. On a Sunday morning at a local faith community, the off duty police chief sprang into action when a young boy passed out in a pew behind him.
Even before the boy’s parents called for help, Chief Goldstein had leapt over the pew to kneel beside the boy and take charge of this scary situation. He calmly and professionally cleared the area for medical assistance, all the while reassuring the boy and his family that all would be well. He accompanied the boy and his family to the back of the church and stayed with him as paramedics examined him. I am so very thankful that Plymouth has Mike Goldstein at the helm of our law enforcement. He is competent, professional, compassionate and a man of integrity ... exactly the person you want to have present in the case of emergency. Thank you, Mike Goldstein!
Jill Kohler
Plymouth
