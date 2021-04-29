To the Editor:
For more than a year, we’ve been living an isolated existence.
Fortunately, things are changing.
As our yearning to get together with others is realized, some of us may still feel alone.
Mental health is so important - now more than ever.
The pandemic has taken its toll and it’s crucial we take care of ourselves and others.
Get out of the house (now that the forecast calls for temps in the 70s), stop by a friend’s house, reach out to an elderly neighbor.
These small actions can have huge impacts.
While we live in a hyper-digital world, face-to-face is so needed.
Wayzata is a small community and there is no excuse for not reaching out to others. Just check in, see how they’re doing. At that moment, it maybe just what that person desperately needs.
And keep a close eye on the kiddos. Arguably nobody has been through more. School has been upended and the ability to see friends has been challenging.
But perhaps most important than anything is to take care of yourself.
Ask for help. Ask for support. Talk about it. Be honest. Don’t wait.
We’ll get through this, but we can only get through this together.
Nate Leding
Wayzata
