To the Editor:
One in five students has dyslexia, a learning condition that makes learning to read, write and spell difficult. Dyslexia affecting all races, cultures and income levels. Not only dyslexic students struggle to read, but the teaching approach that dyslexic students need actually helps all students learn to read.
Only 20% of students of color in Minnesota are reading proficiently, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress scorecard. When you include all students, still only 40% of our kids are reading proficiently. Reading becomes an equity issue and a skill that is non-negotiable if we care about the futures of all children in Minnesota. How much more so is this true after a year of interrupted education?
For the past two years, the Minnesota Department of Education has piloted the rollout of a scalable teacher professional development program that is grounded in the science of reading called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS). The results are very encouraging, with more teachers and school administrators clambering to receive this training. There is bi-partisan support for this training. Education Minnesota, the teacher’s union approves. The Minnesota School Boards Association approves. The Minnesota Department of Education approves. Dyslexia advocates approve. Parent’s groups approve. It is
not included in the budget yet, but it could be if House and Senate both prioritize the funding of this teacher training program.
The Literacy/Dyslexia Coalition invites you to join the statewide parent led advocacy organization, Decoding Dyslexia, during their Day of Action Thursday, April 29, and send a Twitter storm of comments and
encouragement to the House and Senate Conference Committee members and leadership, urging them to fund LETRS training for our hard-working educators, and for all of Minnesota’s children.
Let our lawmakers know that we sent them to the state capitol to put aside their differences and prioritize the literacy of our state’s children. LETRS training is cost effective, scalable, piloted and effective. On April 29, tweet your legislator using the tags: #Action4Literacy and #MNLeg
Literacy/Dyslexia Coalition members:
Cindy Russell, executive director, The Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute of MN
Rachel Berger, executive director, Decoding Dyslexia MN
Alissa Henriksen, president, International Dyslexia Association Upper Midwest Branch
