To the Editor:
I respectfully ask candidates running for Wayzata School Board on the promise to change what is taught in social studies – the candidates that have explicitly said they don’t want certain topics covered in history class, and have “No CRT” on their campaign signs – to explain how they would implement this policy.
State and federal funding for public schools is contingent on a school system adopting standards in the various core areas. Standards are created in a periodic effort by education and content area experts, with public input, and adopted and deployed across the schools. School boards do not set standards, and a school that places them aside may risk access to funding. How, then, would these candidates fund the Wayzata Schools after they have changed the social studies content? And exactly what process do they propose to impose this highly irregular change? Since school boards normally do not buck the adopted standards, there is probably not a mechanism for doing so in place.
On a related matter: my home is worth considerably more than it might otherwise be because I live in a well respected high quality school district (Wayzata). If Wayzata becomes a battleground for ideology in curriculum, as did Dover, Pennsylvania decades ago, how much home value will I lose? How much of the school’s money will be lost to the legal battle that may ensue?
I fear that these questions do not have good answers, and that is why I support three outstanding candidates for Wayzata School Board who will preserve its excellence and mange it well: Milind Sohoni, Heidi Kader and incumbent Sarah Johansen.
Greg Laden
Plymouth
