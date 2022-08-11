A member of the Wayzata School District community objected to a library book called “Bi Normal,” by M. G. Higgins, a work of fiction about bisexuality and bullying among teens. The story in this book is empathetic with students’ difficulty in navigating the repressive and bully-rich subculture of high school.
In Early 2012, the Anoka-Hennepin School Board threw out their old policy on bullying. The old policy was “neutrality,” in which staff were not allowed to even discuss bullying over issues of sexual orientation. A result of that policy was the death by suicide of nine students in that district. That policy was established by the school board following a campaign by religious conservative activists who argued homosexuality to be an “abomination.”
“Bi-Normal” was reviewed by Wayzata School District’s Educational Resource Review and Teaching and Learning Committees, the review approved by the Wayzata School Board. The objection to the book was set aside and it remains in the library. But not before Wayzata School Board member Jay Hesby issued his opinion that this book’s title made him uncomfortable. In the discussion of a motion to take the recommendation to leave the book on the shelf and accept the review process as correct and complete, he put these words on record: “…while I’ve not read the book beyond a few preview pages I am somewhat empathetic to the questioner’s challenge and I do find the title alone somewhat troubling…” Then he voted for the motion.
When Hesby sided with the questioner and identified the book’s title as troubling, he implied that he finds the existence of bisexual individuals as troubling. That sentiment itself is troubling.
The Wayzata School District has been trying sincerely and to good effect to offer an environment of nurturing and support for all students. Hesby’s personal discomfort over this book being in the library, and the term “bisexual,” suggests a broader discomfort over gender and sexual identity. Hesby is up for election this November, and I choose to not vote for him; I reject potentially deadly policies of insensitivity and intolerance.
