To the Editor:
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport on record in the United States and is also growing around the world. Currently, the USA Pickleball Association has the number of players at 4.2 million with a 20% growth rate, meaning it is soon to be 5 million players. Dedicated pickleball courts are going up everywhere, including Minnetonka, Bloomington, Chaska, Chanhassen, Delano, Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, Golden Valley and Maple Grove to name a few. Yet little attention is being given to adding dedicated pickleball courts in Wayzata. A recent plan by a consulting firm has four dedicated pickleball courts in the Klapprich Park area next to the pavilion building. That same plan, commissioned by the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board, also recommended a two court platform tennis venue because it was a winter activity.
The cost of the platform tennis venue is listed at $257,000 for 2021 in the Capital Improvements Plan (CIP). Four dedicated pickleball courts would be $40,000-$80,000, yet the CIP provided by the Parks and Trails Board has $21,800 for “restriping for pickleball” in 2023. Pickleball lines on existing tennis courts is not a good option.
Wayzata has platform tennis as top priority and is on a path to build ASAP. Platform tennis is a niche sport with about 50,000 participants nationally. Played in cold temps, a warming house is located between the courts and the aluminum court also needs heating. These costs are not addressed in the CIP, although Wayzata claims they have private commitments that would reduce the initial cost.
About 12-24 platform tennis players live in Wayzata and the primary platform tennis lobbyist lives in Minnetonka.
Why doesn’t Wayzata meet the needs of the many pickleball participants at the expense of a costlier alternative with fewer participants. Pickleball should be given the same, if not higher, priority by Wayzata.
Please contact the Wayzata City Council or Parks and Trails Board Chair Tory Schalkle if you agree that dedicated pickleball courts should be a higher priority by Wayzata and built sooner than later.
Ilja Gregor
Wayzata
Gregor is a Twin Cities Pickleball Club Ambassador for Wayzata and Plymouth.
