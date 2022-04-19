Last week a reader wrote requesting verification of racist remarks made by Councilmember Jim Prom during public council proceedings. Recordings of all council meetings can be viewed at bit.ly/plymouthcouncil.
If you’d rather not scroll through hours of video, full, unedited remarks can be viewed at YouTube: Plymouth DEI Minnesota. The channel also includes the full remarks of councilmember Nick Roehl speaking out against diversity and inclusion.
Many in our community are concerned with the rise of bigotry. Forty-five Plymouth neighbors attended council meetings asking the council to address Prom’s remarks. (Nothing was done.) More than 560 Plymouth residents have joined Plymouth Diversity Equity Inclusion, a grassroots citizens group. This group organized a Stop Hate event that attracted 200 attendees.
If you believe Plymouth should be a welcoming and inclusive city, we have an amazing opportunity. The following candidates are running for city office.
Julie Peterson, Ward 2 (currently held by Roehl)
Julie Pointner or James Williams, Ward 4 (currently held by Prom)
Clark Gregor, at-large, open citywide seat
Each candidate has lived in Plymouth for decades, embraces diversity and inclusiveness, and brings professional experience as well as a heart for public service.
