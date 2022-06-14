Ms. Anne Straka Leland wrote a nice letter recounting the instances of mental illness and violence in our local community. To add to her contribution, a recent Wall Street Journal editorial asserted that the warning signs of violence are not missed or ignored by authorities; but there is simply nothing they can do. We voters took away their options.
Decades ago there were reports of abuse and inhuman conditions in America’s mental institutions. So our knee-jerk, emotional, demand to “do something” resulted in the closing of those institutions, restoring the inmate’s legal rights and dumping them onto the streets. How do you like the results?
Re-opening mental facilities and warehousing the mentally ill is an unattractive solution and there will be abuse and horror stories again. But many of us are unhappy with the alternative of dumping them in the streets and denying authorities options for dealing with dangerous people who might kill our children. Which do you want? If we don’t like the results of what we voted for in the past, we will need to change our vote.
But let’s all agree to end the emotional, knee-jerk, sound-byte demand to “do something.” Quick, simple, slogan answers didn’t work last time and they could lead us to do something really insane; like de-fund the police!
