Thank you, APG Editorial Board, for your editorial on elections. It is timely since, as you mention, early voting for the Aug. 9 primary has begun and it is time for us to focus on our choices.
This fall’s election will be one of the most significant ever for democracy in our state and nation. As some choose to falsely claim that our elections were fraudulent, we need to emphasize the reality that the 2020 Minnesota election was honest and fair. Our 80% turnout for voting, the highest in the nation, reflects our citizens’ confidence in Minnesota elections.
Nonetheless, the 2022 Minnesota Senate passed legislation that proposed ending election day registration, requiring unnecessary photo IDs and adding burdensome provisional voting, all with the goal of suppressing votes in our state. Supporters of these regressive steps are on the ballot this fall, most prominently for governor and secretary of state.
We need to ask candidates where they stand on democracy issues through personal appearances, emails and voicemails:
• Do you support keeping our election day voter registration?
• Do you support maximizing voting opportunities for all Minnesota citizens?
• Should all political contributions be made public?
• Do you think that public financing of elections in Minnesota should be improved?
• Should citizens be automatically be registered to vote when obtaining a driver’s license?
Keeping and improving our democracy in Minnesota is crucial to advancing issues such as climate change, gun safety and abortion rights. I hope we will set another record this year for voter participation.
