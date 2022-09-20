I was shocked and disappointed in Kerry Anderson’s letter to the editor regarding Paul Hillen, candidate for Minnesota Senate District 42 and the Sun Sailor for allowing it to be printed. In these trying times I think its important to stick with the facts and to take the high road. I’ve known Paul Hillen for over 10 years and the writers description is not the person I know.
However, I do agree that voters should educate themselves on Paul Hillen because he is a great choice to represent us in Plymouth, Medicine Lake and southwest Maple Grove.Paul Hillen is a 21-year resident of Plymouth and has volunteered his time and talent for 21 years in our community. He is a volunteer for youth, disabled, and seniors, and has advocated for proper city planning in Plymouth. He is not a politician. He is a 36-year business professional with a history of solving big, complex problems like the ones we have now such as high cost of living, rising crime in Plymouth, and achieving higher student proficiency scores.
He has been involved with Living Well Disability Services for over eight years, and currently serves as its board chair. Living well provides services and housing for disabled adults in the Twin Cities. He has coached over 40 youth sports teams in Plymouth, and mentors youth and young adults to help them be successful in life. I believe Paul will represent you because he is one of us; he will answer our calls and help make our community better.
Paul Hillen has been endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, and the Minnesota Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses representing over 10,000 Minnesota small businesses. I can count on him to help protect my family’s safety, improve our schools and spend tax dollars wisely, which is what I believe we need at the State Capitol.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.