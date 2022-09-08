To the editor:
In Senate District 42, Paul Hillen is running for Minnesota State Senate. His statements/platform on his flyer/mailer confuse me. He seems to me to be more of a MAGA Republican than he admits.
Mr. Hillen claims he will “reduce the cost of living by returning the $9.3 billion state surplus to hard working taxpayers.” I don’t think that will happen if Mr. Hillen is elected because he is running on the Republican Party ticket. The extremist Republicans, in charge in the State Senate, could have given a good chunk of this money back to folks living in Minnesota, but they walked away from negotiations last session. They walked away from the table on actually returning some of the surplus money to working Minnesotans, funding public education, a $300m+ public safety, funding to address climate change and infrastructure needs.
His promise runs contrary to his party’s behavior.
Also, why is he only giving the money to “hard working” taxpayers? Are we expected to believe that the wealthy, often not very hard working, 10% are not getting some of this even though they may have contributed little to the tax base?
Mr. Hillen also claims he will “Support our seniors”. However, I didn’t see him at the picket of Dominium properties the other day, where mostly senior residents showed up to protest a 12.5% increase in rent.
The Democrats in the legislature had a bill to eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits, but the GOP walked away negotiations from that too.
I am not convinced that Paul Hillen has my best interests in mind, nor the best interests of seniors, women, the climate, etc. It seems to me that he is an extremist MAGA Republican.
I will for sure be supporting Bonnie Westlin instead for my next state Senator in District 42 (Plymouth, Maple Grove and Medicine Lake). She has been in the community, for example, the picket of Dominium properties, supporting seniors. Taking action. With her endorsements from Protect Minnesota, Pro Choice Minnesota, Out Front Minnesota, The Boundary Waters Action Fund, and others, I can tell she will have my safety, health, equality, and my climate interests in mind.
Kerry Anderson
Plymouth
