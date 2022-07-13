I am writing today as a former Vote Yes chair for the 2017 St. Louis Park Public Schools referendum. At that time, residents supported the schools with an amazing voter turnout on election day and a huge win.
I want to personally thank you for your support then and ask for you to vote yes again to support two very important questions:
1) The Capital Project Levy that continues our great technology efforts, including infrastructure, data security, staff support and devices.
2) The bond referendum for funding for learning spaces for students to live and expand their brilliance. It ensures we keep our operating budgets in check; keeps our students safe and secure; and provides what our peer districts offer.
Funding in both of these questions supports community spaces to serve all residents and support a healthy community, including large group gathering spaces, an updated track and swimming pool and a new gymnastics gymnasium.
Why a yes vote?
1) Schools form the backbone of our community.
2) St. Louis Park Public Schools are a treasure providing neighborhood schools, small-town relationships and a world of opportunity.
3) The School Board and administration are good financial stewards.
4) St. Louis Park puts Children First and invests in future generations.
I am proud to call St. Louis Park home. My children and family are thriving because of their experience in St. Louis Park Public Schools. Please join me and vote yes twice for the school referendum.
Early voting is open now. Don’t delay, vote today!
