As parents of three St. Louis Park students, and long-time residents who believe in the ethic of strong public schools, we urgently feel we must vote “yes” on the St. Louis Park Public Schools technology levy and bond referendum. St. Louis Park is a community-minded city that has always shown up for schools in the past, and it’s our turn to step up.
The past few years have severely challenged our schools and community centers, not just in terms of staff cuts and the disruption of student life, but also with maintenance and health of many buildings in the district. Our investment in the middle school has paid off in warm, welcoming learning and performance spaces. It’s time now to bring the high school into the 21st Century, fix the roof at Central, and create positive learning and common spaces where they are lacking.
In particular, the technology levy will allow St. Louis Park youth to continue to build toward success in an increasingly tech-centered work world. Without the levy, they would lose even the level of training and support they currently get under the previous levy.
We chose to raise our children in St. Louis Park because we knew it had strong community connections across a diverse population, built around a well-functioning public school system. Now more than ever, we must continue to make the necessary investments to support schools we can be proud of. Please vote yes on the levy and bond referendum on Aug. 9. Early voting has opened at St. Louis Park City Hall.
