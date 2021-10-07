To the Editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Sarah Johansen for the Wayzata School Board.

I have had the pleasure of working with Johansen during my years on the Wayzata School Board, and I know her commitment to doing what’s in the best interest of our kids is right for our district. We have an amazing school district filled with teachers, administrators and parents who care about getting the best education for our children. Johansen has been an integral part of making that happen. 

Our district is the envy of the state. Current population trends confirm this. With so many people moving to the district because of the great education and experience their children receive here, we need to continue to do what we’ve been doing, and Johansen is at the forefront of this. Other single-issue candidates, while I’m sure have the best interest of our kids in mind, will only serve to divide us and make it more difficult to do the things we need to do to continue to make our district great.

The pandemic has been painful for all of us. As we move toward a future that will be uncertain, it is more important than ever that we have voices and experience that can continue to lead and do what we all know is the right thing for our kids. Please join me in voting for Johansen for Wayzata School Board.

John Moroz

Plymouth

Moroz is a former chair of the Wayzata School Board.

