To the Editor:
I am writing to endorse Meghan Selinger for Minnetonka School Board.
As a lifelong Minnetonka resident, Minnetonka alum and a retired district health teacher, I know our community very well and Selinger is the real deal. She isn’t running with any special agendas, but wants to bring an educator’s perspective to the board.
As the only candidate with 12 years of teaching experience and a master’s degree in education from Stanford, Selinger clearly understands the complex challenges facing our schools. Being a retired health teacher myself, I personally appreciate Selinger’s commitment to continued mental health initiatives and removing barriers to student learning. Through her background as a former high school chemistry teacher, she’s proven herself to be a thoughtful problem-solver who knows how to rationally analyze data, especially related to keeping our students healthy moving through the pandemic.
With young children just starting in the district, Selinger is committed to continuing Minnetonka’s tradition of excellence and innovation for years to come. While she isn’t looking to make drastic changes, she’s ready to work tirelessly and collaboratively to determine where and how to make improvements throughout all district policies and programs. Adding an empathetic educator’s voice and expertise is the right decision for our school board. Please vote for Selinger as one of your three options on Nov. 2.
Sandy Gosen
Deephaven
