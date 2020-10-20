I am writing to share my support of John Vento for Robbinsdale Area Schools Board. I believe strong schools make for strong communities and I am confident in John’s continued leadership in our district, and in our greater school community.
Having lived in the district for nearly 20 years, my family and I have been engaged and invested in a variety of community education programming, early childhood and preschool classes, and currently have kids enrolled in three district schools. I have been involved as a volunteer and served on a number of committees and advisory boards, school PTOs, and the education foundation that supports our district. Through this involvement, I have met others who are connected to and committed to our community, and John Vento is one of those leaders. I am proud of our district and I feel the impact of the decisions and the direction the school board sets very personally.
I see in John a thoughtful, reflective leader who is committed to his service. I have found him willing to engage in candid conversation about our schools, and thoughtfully listen to my questions and concerns. It is evident John is passionate about creating and supporting opportunities in education that serve all students equitably. He makes decisions that are student-centered and elevate the expectations of excellence for all.
John’s knowledge of the complicated, dynamic facets of school finance, his legislative advocacy in education, and commitment to public service are strong. Together, with his experience on the board and his perspective as a district parent himself, John is an outstanding board member. I am confident in John’s leadership and support his bid for re-election to serve on the Robbinsdale Area Schools school board. Join me in voting for John Vento!
Alana Erickson
Plymouth
