To the Editor:

I am voting Nov. 2 to reelect Sarah Johansen to the Wayzata School Board.

Johansen has shown excellent leadership during her tenure on the board. The district has faced complex challenges in the past few years, from the pandemic to providing a superior academic and social experience for all students. She has consistently demonstrated a knowledgeable and effective approach to continually improving the excellence of Wayzata Schools.

Viewing her responses at the Sept. 29 Wayzata School Board candidate forum (bit.ly/2Xer3iU) only reinforced my view that we need Johansen for another term.

Two other candidates who also stood out in my mind as having a similar even-handed approach were Heidi Kader and Muthu Periakaruppan.

This school board election is crucial. Some candidates are focusing on a few narrow topics. A school board needs to address a wide variety of concerns and constituencies. I’m supporting candidates like Johansen, whose energy and wisdom can successfully deal with the broad array of issues to keep Wayzata’s schools at the top tier of excellence and inclusion. 

Peter Keers

Plymouth

